Six Definitive Songs: The ultimate beginner's guide to Guided By Voices









Guided by Voices are one of the ultimate indie bands; there is no argument. Led by the enigmatic former teacher Robert Pollard – the more refined answer to Mark E. Smith – since the band broke through in the late 1980s, they’ve been an exemplary force both ethically and musically.

Wholly individualistic and a walking demonstration that success can be achieved by spurning what the bigwigs of the music industry dictate, Guided by Voices remained steadfast in their stance, a position which has led to the eminence they are afforded. Before all else, though, Pollard and the group create luminous music and lots of it. One of the most prolific outfits in history, as an artist, Pollard has thousands of pieces registered to his name, a number which continues to increase yearly.

Ostensibly revered as masters of all things lo-fi, outside of this form, the band made significant strides. Refusing to restrict themselves by the confines of one genre; essentially, their music is fusion. Just one piece can contain nods to hardcore punk and 1960s pop, with this inherent juxtaposition keeping their fans eagerly awaiting each new offering. There’s no telling of what Pollard and the band have in store.

Although the output of Guided by Voices is so undeniably brilliant, due to the sheer mass of material, knowing where to start has always been a struggle for those wanting to delve into the world of Robert Pollard. Fear not. We’ve compiled their six definitive songs to provide a starting point from which to explore the Dayton, Ohio, outfit’s colourful back catalogue.

Guided by Voices’ six definitive songs:

‘Unleashed! The Large-Hearted Boy’ – Propeller (1992)

Propeller is a significant point in the history of Guided by Voices. The band’s fifth album was originally conceived as a farewell project after years spent in obscurity and the face of increasing debt. However, it proved to be their saving grace, with the record shooting the group to increased status. It is now hailed as one of their best albums.

One of the highlights is track seven, ‘Unleashed! The Large-Hearted Boy’. Among the band’s grittiest pieces, there are dots of punk and goth here, complete with a catchy bassline and Pollard’s moody vocal delivery. Customarily snappy, this piece will be on repeat.

‘I Am A Scientist’ – Bee Thousand (1994)

One of Guided by Voices’ ultimate tracks, ‘I Am A Scientist’, taken from 1994’s Bee Thousand, is an indie classic. Featuring one of the band’s typically catchy guitar performances and one of the quintessential Robert Pollard vocal performances, there’s no surprise that this is a piece that keeps adding numbers to their already swollen mass of fans.

Notably, Pollard’s lyrics are also excellent, and whilst the meaning of the words is shrouded in mystery, whether on purpose or not, he sums up his artistry with them. In the first verse, he sings: “I am a scientist – I seek to understand me / All of my impurities and evils yet unknown / I am a journalist – I write to you to show you / I am an incurable / And nothing else behaves like me”.

Be prepared to fall in love with Guided by Voices forever.

‘My Valuable Hunting Knife’ – Tigerbomb EP (1995)

Although there are two versions of this song, with the other coming on the lauded Alien Lanes album, the full-bodied, studio-recorded iteration from the Tigerbomb EP might be their finest moment.

Simple, subtle and layered, Pollard delivers a masterclass in songwriting here, fusing indie grit with poppy melodies reminiscent of 1960s bubblegum pop. Whether it be the moment the guitars kick in or the earworm of a chorus, it is impossible not to accept the brilliance of this piece. Just a word of warning, the line “I will never know” can cause sleepless nights; it is that all-encompassing.

‘Game of Pricks’ – Tigerbomb EP (1995)

Another contender for the band’s ultimate cut, ‘Game of Pricks’ is best regarded as the sister tracks to ‘My Valuable Hunting Knife’. This is for two main reasons; because it kicks ass, and, like the previous entry, it was first released on Alien Lanes. Whilst the lo-fi version is stellar, it’s nowhere near as impactful as the studio version.

A short, snappy anthem that kicks off with the harmonised ring of the guitar, Guided by Voices have never been as atmospheric. Pollard was clearly on heat during this creative period.

‘I Am A Tree’ – Mag Earwhig! (1996)

Fans of Pavement will love ‘I Am Tree’, with the riff somewhat similar to that of Wowee Zowee‘s ‘Grounded’. One of Guided by Voice’s more upbeat tracks, it is complete with busy guitar and bass work, creating a sound so dynamic it is a stark departure from the music the band were producing at the start of the decade.

This is the sound of the group at its creative zenith, partly aided by future long-term collaborator Doug Gillard, the producer later instrumental in elevating their sound. Check the guitar solo, too, it is delectable.

‘Teenage FBI’ – Do the Collapse (1999)

An absolute foot-stomper, ‘Teenage FBI’ is another highlight of Guided by Voices’ career. Featuring the swollen, electronic-led intro, as well as a poppy synth – courtesy of Cars mastermind and producer Ric Ocasek – this was the start of the band realising the sound that Gillard helped to coax out of them on Mag Earwhig!

Notably, Pollard also asks one of his most pertinent questions in the track, “Someone tell me why / I do the things that I don’t want to do”.

A question for the ages, it’s one of the best examples of the intelligence underpinning Pollard’s philosophical ponderings, with him undoubtedly one of his generation’s best thinkers and lyricists. If it wasn’t already clear, the man is a genius.