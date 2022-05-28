When Ozzy Osbourne drank Nikki Sixx's urine









Rock and roll is the home to many notorious characters. Whilst there are many icons that have pushed life to the limits, including, Iggy Pop, David Bowie, Keith Richards and GG Allin, you cannot doubt that Ozzy Osbourne has lived just as hard, if not harder than the aforementioned.

The Black Sabbath frontman has lived a life quite like no other, and the variety of downright insane anecdotes that he has given us is genuinely astounding, making us question just how he’s still alive.

It is well-known that Ozzy is one of the most important figures in rock history, and along with the other original members of Black Sabbath, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward, he created some of the most influential records of all time and helped the proliferation of what would become known as heavy metal.

Without Osbourne’s devilish screech on cuts such as ‘Paranoid’, ‘War Pigs’ and ‘Sabbath Bloody Sabbath’, metal would not be the global behemoth it is today, and many of its offshoots, such as black, stoner and groove, would not exist in the format that we love.

However, it wasn’t just his work with Sabbath that made him so revered. Afterwards, he enjoyed a very successful solo career, and his partnership with the late guitar hero Randy Rhodes gave metalheads some of their most cherished cuts, such as ‘Crazy Train’, ‘Mr. Crowley’ and ‘Suicide Solution’.

In truth, we could spend all day waxing lyrical about Ozzy Osbourne and the contributions he’s made to music, as they’ve been highly consequential. Today though, we get our story from the other side of Ozzy’s career, the one that involves all the extra-musical hellraising. The anecdote comes courtesy of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, who has a fair share of stories featuring Ozzy as the Crüe toured with him in 1984, but this one pips the lot when it comes to vulgarity.

Lee recalled: “We’d always have these crazy parties backstage. He (Ozzy) would come onto our bus and say, ‘I’m riding with you guys to the next city’, and he’d fuckin’ reach into his coat pocket or his pants and pull out… he’d pull out like two huge bags of cocaine and goes, ‘I’ve got bags of this shit!’ and we would fuckin’… all of us would go back to the back of the bus and we would fuckin’ snort cocaine for fuckin’, you know, ten-hour bus rides.”

He continued: “We were walking into hotels like The Four Seasons or The Ritz Carlton’s, where like, you know, Mom and Dad we’re a happy family were out by the pool and everybody’s like ‘their little resort’ and here comes Motley Crue and Ozzy just fuckin’ blasted. And it was like this who can out-gross contest which Nikki (Sixx) kind of started, and all of sudden we’re sitting out by the pool having drinks, and Nikki pisses on the ground and goes to lick up his own piss to freak Ozzy out. Well, Ozzy beats him to the punch and starts licking up Ozzy’s piss, and we’re like, ‘oh damn!'”.

No wonder they call Ozzy ‘The Prince of Darkness’. He took it to a completely different entirely.

Watch Tommy Lee tell the story below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.