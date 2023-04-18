Grimes responds to questions about music after developing AI









Musician Grimes recently told fans on Twitter that she “trained an AI version of me and she fell in love with our friend who trained her”. This prompted some to ask her where her long-awaited sixth album, Book 1, is, as she’s been teasing it for an extended time.

On April 12th, Grimes tweeted: “We trained an AI version of me and she fell in love with our friend who trained her! I think we might be in a technological singularity y’all Cybr Magazine.” This came as part of a photoshoot for CYBR Magazine.

Whilst Grimes has released a handful of teasers for Book 1 and another project called Faeries Cum First back in January, she tweeted that music is more of a “side quest” now, despite previously tweeting that the “album is done we’re mixing”.

Now, Grimes has responded to questions about where her new music is in a duo of tweets. She wrote: “I was never a singer. I was just good enough at engineering to make it sound like I was. The ideas always came first, and Grimes has always been most loved when I focussed on innovating. Lots of new music to come, but y’all can find singers anywhere.”

Saying elsewhere: “A series of chaos – Book 1 will come it’s just so old now haha. I think I gotta put out this new stuff first and follow w book 1 cuz the new music I’m making is just so next level. We won’t wait for an album tho i ahree it’s been too long. We’ll start dropping as we finish.”

