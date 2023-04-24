Grimes gives permission for her voice to be used on AI songs









Grimes has agreed to allow her voice to be used for songs generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

Speaking about the subject, the 35-year-old musician said: “I’ll split 50 per cent royalties on any successful AI generated song that uses my voice. Same deal as I would with any artist I collab with. Feel free to use my voice without penalty. I have no label and no legal bindings.”

Adding: “I think it’s cool to be fused [with] a machine and I like the idea of open sourcing all art and killing copyright … We’re making a program that should simulate my voice well but we could also upload stems and samples for ppl [people] to train their own.”

Her comments posted to Twitter arrived amid a discussion regarding an AI-generated song, ‘Heart on My Sleeve’ made by TikTok user Ghostwriter977 who intended to make a track that sounded like a collaboration between Drake and The Weeknd.

The song caused quite a stir online with Universal eventually intervening to remove the track from listening platforms. A spokesperson for the label stated: “The training of generative AI using our artists’ music as well as the availability of infringing content created with generative AI on DSPs [digital signal processors] , begs the question as to which side of history all stakeholders in the music ecosystem want to be on: the side of artists, fans and human creative expression, or on the side of deep fakes, fraud and denying artists their due compensation.”

Clearly, Grimes believe that if royalties are addressed correctly then using her voice for AI falls under fair creative usage.