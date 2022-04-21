A selection of Grimes' 25 favourite films of all time









Grimes is an interesting character all on her own, but considering her inspirations and preferences can lead to even more odd and wonderful dimensions within her. This is the same woman who married Elon Musk but also staged photos of herself walking around reading The Communist Manifesto. She contains multitudes.

Grimes’ music is also highly inspired, radiating an art-pop unique nature that bounces between sparkling femininity and futuristic technicality. So it makes sense that we’d want to know what some of her favourite films are, in addition to the other pieces of art that might inspire her.

It seems that her favourite movies are as varied and quirky as you might expect out of the singer-songwriter, ranging from indie dramas to classic comedy picks. Towards the top of her list, you can find Fight Club, The Princess Bride, The Royal Tennenbaums, and South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut. There’s definitely quite a bit of range in there.

Grimes makes it clear that in her regular life, she sometimes veers even more towards the odd side of things, stating: “In my life, I’m a lot more weird than this. Grimes is more palatable for humans. If it was up to me maybe I’d wear a moustache or something. I try to make it digestible to a degree. That’s what I’m interested in seeing. I create a thing that I wish existed in the world, versus my own full unabashed creative expression.”

Grimes has also mentioned how that has manifested in her persona and her music, “I make independent music. Not just because I want to exist in the alternative, but because I think it’s important not to be artistically indebted to anybody if you want to stand for something. I want people to start thinking of me like Trent Reznor.”

This all goes to contribute to a wider picture. And everything that she has consumed and done up to this point has made her who she is as an artist. So, without further ado, view the list of Grimes’ favourite films, from the unexpected to the more unexpected.

Grimes’ favourite films of all time:

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace

Fight Club

The Princess Bride

The Last Samurai

Chasing Amy

Collateral

Toy Story

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Dr Sues’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut

The Royal Tenenbaums

The Silence of the Lambs

Rush Hour

Office Space

Zoolander

Wayne’s World

Home Alone

Predator

The Lion King

Iron Man

Men In Black

Shrek

Waterworld

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith

