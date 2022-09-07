Greta Van Fleet bassist says "popular music insults people's intelligence"









Greta Van Fleet are a rare case of a modern rock band getting major mainstream attention in the 2020s. While rock music might not be quite as ubiquitous as it was 50, 30, or even 20 years ago, bands like Greta Van Fleet continue to carry the torch for younger generations who still believe in the power of heavy guitars, loud drums, and piercing wails.

While sitting down on the most recent episode of the Kyle Meredith With… podcast, bassist Sam Kiszka commented on the state of modern music and had some choice observations about what he and the rest of the band take in.

“We listen to a lot of stuff, not by choice, on certain radio stations, that is ‘popular music,’ and there’s no substance,” Kiszka said. “They’re telling you exactly what to think, and why. And they don’t leave anything to mystery. And it almost insults people’s intelligence. And it doesn’t give you the ability to have your brain go off, and start firing creatively.”

That’s a bit of a “crotchety old man” position to take, especially for someone who is 23 years old. That being said, Greta Van Fleet have built their reputation on shunning the modern sounds of music, so Kiszka’s views certainly line up with the way that Greta Van Fleet have branded themselves over their first decade of existence.

Kiszka also took some time to give an update on the band’s upcoming third studio album. “It’s like the whole concept of going back almost to the roots of what we did, kind of bringing our heads back to that garage time,” Kiszka shared. “And not spending all this time making it perfect. But just capturing what’s going on and … making it exciting and raw and energetic.”

Greta Van Fleet are currently on tour, travelling through the United States until early October. Tickets for the band’s shows can be found at their website here.