Greta Gerwig stands up for writers as Noah Baumbach skips ‘Barbie’ premiere









The world premiere for Greta Gerwig’s new highly-anticipated movie Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, took place in Los Angeles yesterday (Sunday, July 9th) at The Shrine Auditorium.

The venue is found in the middle of the University of Southern California campus and was decorated in bright colours to celebrate the film, including the security guards who wore pink polo shirts.

Gosling and Robbie, the stars of Barbie, were present, but there was at least one notable absence, Greta Gerwig’s husband and frequent collaborator Noah Baumbach, who co-wrote the new movie.

It was revealed that Baumbach had decided to skip the event in support of the writers’ strike that is currently taking place in Hollywood and across America and preventing the production of a number of films and TV shows.

At the event, Gerwig said, “My co-writer and co-creator, my partner in love and art, Noah Baumbach is not here. He is passionately supporting the fight of the Writers Guild of America. He is a Barbie girl. Nothing in ‘Barbie’ happened without him, and nothing in Hollywood happens without writers.”

There were a number of other stars at The Shrine, though, including RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Trixie Mattel, Nicki Minaj (who features on the Barbie soundtrack) and cast members Michael Cera, Dua Lipa, America Ferrera and many others.

Check out the Barbie trailer below.