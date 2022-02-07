Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong appeals for help after car stolen









Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has appealed for information after his beloved car was stolen in Costa Mesa, California. The punk icon took to social media over the weekend to share a post detailing the car’s history, accompanied by a set of photographs of the vehicle. On February 5th, he wrote: “My car was STOLEN 1962 Chevy II”.

“This car is near and dear to all our hearts and has been in the GD family for over 30 years,” Armstrong counted, asking fans to “send any sighting, tips or info to the Costa Mesa police”.

His post also includes the incident number, 22-002015, 22-002016, and a phone number, 714-754-5280. He concluded: “Please re-post, let’s all help find this car”.

Elsewhere, it’s set to be a busy year for Green Day. Lately, they’ve been previewing bits of new music under the title of ‘1972’. Back in December 2021, they shared a brief video of them working at London’s RAK Studios, hinting that new music could be on the way. At one point, the numbers ‘1972’ appear on the screen.

Then, the band built on their excitement by releasing an equally mysterious split-screen teaser last month. Armstrong strums a new acoustic riff as a montage of archive footage plays in reverse. Interestingly, ‘1972’ reappears.

Given that Green Day have such diehard fans, many have taken it upon themselves to get to the bottom of the mystery. Some pointed out that all three band members were born in 1972, suggesting it might be to do with the trio’s upcoming 50th birthdays.

Getting really deep, one fan on Reddit pointed out that the dates all three teaser clips the band have released make up ‘1972’ when put together: “First post was posted December (19th) Then the Second was posted January (7th) 3rd post on January (22) Soooo 1972.”

Green Day’s last album was 2020’s Father Of All Motherfuckers, and we’re excited to see what they have in store for us in the not too distant future.