‘Homecoming’: the epic Green Day song that was written as a joke









Green Day‘s recording process for American Idiot was initially in turmoil. The idea was to make an album tentatively called Cigarettes and Valentines until someone broke into the studio after hours of work and stole the master tapes they were working on. Instead of starting again from scratch, Billie Joe Armstrong knew they could aim higher than what they had already written.

Although the band was determined to keep moving forward, Armstrong was going through some legal troubles of his own at the time, having to leave the studio to go to court for a drunk driving incident. Drummer Tre Cool also was also absent from the first handful of sessions due to his divorce. With no one else in the studio, Mike Dirnt found his way out of his boredom through humour.

After spending time with nothing to do, Dirnt entertained himself by messing around on a guitar about being left alone in the studio. While his bandmates were away, he wrote, ‘Nobody Likes You’, and it was met with laughter upon their return. Although the shenanigans could have ended there, Armstrong suggested that Dirnt flesh out the song, and they see how far they can take this joke.

As Armstrong remembers of the session (via Last FM), “It started getting more serious as we tried to outdo one another. We kept connecting these little half-minute bits until we had something”. Both Armstrong and Cool also pulled from real-life experiences, with Armstrong’s ‘East 12th St’ being the name of the road where his court date was taking place and Cool making ‘Rock and Roll Girlfriend’ with the line ‘I’ve got a rock and roll girlfriend/and another ex-wife”.

The track first started off as fun but ballooned into a nine-minute piece that became the basis for ‘Homecoming’, which closes out American Idiot. Inspired by the episodic format, Armstrong started to think up a story of kids growing up in America and trying to survive in a world constantly telling them to roll over and die.

When framing the story in the first half, the other epic song ‘Jesus of Suburbia’ sets the scene for the entire album with the titular Jesus framing himself as a teenage messiah with the big city on his mind. As he falls in and out of love with ‘Whatsername’ throughout the story, ‘Homecoming’ is a rapid-fire look at what his Jesus’ life comes to, murdering his persona St. Jimmy and having to move back home by the end.

The epic mashup of songs also allowed Green Day to stretch out, with Dirnt and Cool both singing their respective songs on the track. Although each of them were written about completely different situations, Jesus’ storyline fits in perfectly with these lyrics, being sick of the suit-and-tie lifestyle on ‘East 12th St’ and figuring that all of his friends have grown up and he’s lost by himself on ‘Nobody Likes You’.

As he sees some of his friends living their wildest dreams on ‘Rock and Roll Girlfriend’, Jesus knows that life isn’t for him and has to return to his old stomping grounds, knowing that ‘Whatsername’ will only ever be a memory to him than anything substantial. American Idiot isn’t the happiest ending by rock opera standards, but it’s more true to life than Green Day will ever admit. As much as they might want to play music for the rest of their lives, nothing will stop life from catching up with them.