Green Day release thrilling new single ‘Holy Toledo!’









Veteran pop-punkers Green Day have shared a new single, ‘Holy Toledo!’. The track follows the release of ‘Pollyanna’ and ‘Here Comes The Shock’.

‘Holy Toledo!’ is taken from the forthcoming rom-com Mark, Mary & Some Other People, which has been scored by Fall Out Boy frontman Patrick Stump. Directed by Hannah Marks, the film arrives in cinemas today and will also be available for streaming.

The film is certainly one of the wriest and most outlandish romantic comedies to hit the silver screen for years, telling the story of two newlyweds who, believing that the fire between them has already been snuffed out, decide to dip their toes into the world of non-monogamy.

Green Day recently shared a 1994 performance of their classic single ‘Basket Case’ from their forthcoming BBC Sessions album. Set to arrive on December 10th, the collection features the band’s Maida Vale sessions from across their career, spanning 1994 to 2001. During one particular throwback session, Green Day said: “We now interrupt your weekly BBC Live Sessions broadcasts to announce that we’ll be releasing a new song this week. ​’Holy Toledo! from [Mark, Mary & Some Other People] is out everywhere this Friday”.

The upbeat number opens with Billie Joe Armstrong pulling the listener back in time, to “where the trouble begins”, all the while backed by a gently strummed acoustic guitar that is quickly replaced by raucous drums and high-octane electric guitar lines. Armstrong’s lyrics, too, turn from mournful to defiant as he sings: “We’re hell raisers/ Death wish cravers/ We’re running with razor blades/ Party favours/ Sex with strangers/ We don’t care what the neighbours say”.

Elsewhere, Armstrong and the band have released the second part of their limited edition 7″ vinyl. The record is available exclusively to subscribers of their coffee company, Oakland Coffee Works. Green Day also recently concluded the North American Leg of their ‘Hella Mega Tour’, which saw them share the stage with Fall Out Boy and Weezer. Rescheduled UK dates are still to be confirmed.