Green Day drop another '1972' teaser









Green Day have teased fans yet again with a snippet of new music fed to fans in another short ‘1972’ clip. The video, which was uploaded to the band’s TikTok and then shared on Twitter, is the latest in a series of recent teasers from the band.

Clocking in at only ten seconds, the clip features the logo of frontman Billie Joe Armstrong’s now-defunct Adeline Records, some graffiti, a recording studio, the band driving around in a convertible and many references to the number ‘1972’. The music in the background sounds like classic Green Day, although from what we can hear, it’s inflected with a swaggering, almost southern style of rock and roll, with a pulsating bassline, an area the band have never really explored given their affinity for punk.

The latest teaser follows the short video which was dropped last month. It saw the band rehearsing and discussing a new melody. Before that, Green Day kicked off the excitement by sharing a clip of themselves recording at London’s RAK Studios, as well as another split-screen teaser wherein Armstrong’s playing a previously unheard acoustic riff.

The clips are all tied together by the number ‘1972’, leading many to believe that a new album with that title is imminent. Some fans have even pointed out that all three band members, Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool, were born in 1972.

Elsewhere, Green Day recently embarked on their 2022 tour with a performance at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest. They will be hitting the UK and Europe in summer, as well as on the ‘Hell Mega Tour’ alongside Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

Watch the latest ‘1972’ teaser below.