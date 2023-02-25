The Green Day album Billie Joe Armstrong regrets making









Normally, only a select number of albums that a band releases will be a winner. Although an artist always tries to create music that has yet to be heard, trying to get that sound on tape is always challenging, and there will always be those that miss the mark. For most Green Day fans, though, question marks remain about what happened with their album trilogy.

Since the pop-punk legends had already carved out a niche making rock operas on American Idiot and 21st Century Breakdown, the idea of releasing three albums of new material didn’t seem hard to swallow. The other albums had been rave successes, so why was there anything to worry about?

Billie Joe Armstrong seemed enthusiastic about the project at the time. He said (via The Hollywood Reporter): “This is the best music we’ve ever written, and the songs just keep coming. Every song has the power and energy that represents Green Day on all emotional levels. We just can’t help ourselves… We are going epic as fuck!”.

When fans heard the album, the main complaint was that it sounded like Green Day by numbers, with some songs sounding more generic than what the band was used to putting out. It might have looked like the band were having a creative dry spell, but something worse was happening behind the scenes.

Around the time that the album was being recorded, Armstrong had started to become addicted to painkillers and was not taking care of himself on the road. When the band eventually played the iHeartRadio music festival, Armstrong reached his breaking point while the cameras were rolling. After being told he had one minute left to perform the song ‘Basket Case’, Armstrong went into an expletive-fueled tirade before smashing his guitar and storming offstage.

Shortly after the show was aired, Armstrong checked himself into rehab for substance abuse and mentioned that he didn’t even remember what he had said the night of the concert. When doing the press tour for the next album, Armstrong wasn’t so kind to his three-album ‘masterwork’ that he created.

During the promotional cycle for Revolution Radio, Armstrong talked about the album not holding up to the passage of time (via Ultimate Guitar): “Those records have absolutely no direction to them. It was about being prolific for the sake of it. So we were just going and going”. Armstrong said that his abuse affected his judgment when putting the record together, saying, “I thought my life was completely normal. And I wasn’t. I was on drugs, and people don’t act rationally when on drugs”.

Even when the band were putting together songs for their greatest hits album, God’s Favorite Band, they only included one song from the trilogy, almost to set a bookmark for that era of the band. Although Armstrong can admit he wasn’t in a reasonable frame of mind today, the documentary Cuatro! shows a clear sign of where things went wrong.

During a pop-up show, the band were set to play only new material, and Armstrong remarked later, “The scariest thing about that is that when we played the old songs, the place absolutely went crazy”. Green Day may have risked a lot playing a new set, but the crowd’s reaction was an omen of things to come.