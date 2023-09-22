Fan voted survey reveals the greatest movies of the past 25 years









A recent survey has revealed the ten best movies of the past 25 years, with Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan faring particularly well.

The list was formed by Rotten Tomatoes, which asked users to pick what they believe to be the ten greatest films of the past quarter of a century in honour of their 25th anniversary.

The movie aggregator website has been a go-to source for many film fans since its inception, with the site collating critic reviews to award a movie an average score.

While Rotten Tomatoes scores aren’t always reflective of a film’s brilliance and there are some incredible movies with ‘rotten’ scores on their site.

According to their latest survey, it seems that Rotten Tomatoes fans are most interested in watching blockbusters and superhero movies, with a Marvel movie, Avengers: Endgame, coming in at number five.

The entire Lord of the Rings trilogy made the list, with The Return of the King ranking the highest at number four. However, the top three is dominated by movies by Nolan, with The Dark Knight taking the top spot, followed by Interstellar and Inception.

Discover the full list below.

10 greatest movies of the past 25 years, according to film fans:

The Dark Knight Interstellar Inception The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Avengers: Endgame The Matrix The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Parasite Everything Everywhere All At Once The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers