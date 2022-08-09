‘Grease’ actor Eddie Deezen deemed incompetent to stand trial for assault









Eddie Deezen who stared as Eugene in Grease and Malvin in War Games has been deemed not competent to stand trial after allegedly burglarising a nursing home back in April of this year.

The 65-year-old star who is mostly known for his work in the late 1970s and earlier ‘80s was acquitted from the trial owing to an unspecified mental disorder. He has since been sent to the Maryland Department of Health for treatment after it was deemed he would not be able to stand trial.

In a commitment order obtained by TMZ, it was revealed that Deezen was concluded to be both a danger to himself and also those around him, thus, he will be treated at the health department until the point when it is concluded that he is no longer a threat.

The famously eccentric actor was initially arrested for burglary and two counts of trespassing and disturbing the peace. However, this charge list was later amended to assault and disorderly conduct.

Reports and dispatches from the time claim that he forced entry into a nursing home and subsequently refused to leave and later tried to break into patient’s rooms albeit his motivation is largely unknown. Police arrived at the scene and the Polar Express actor was arrested.

Several worrying reports from the local area have accused him of unusual behaviour and improper conduct in recent years. While these incidents are, of course, regrettable, many have subsequently expressed that they hope that his referral for treatment can help prevent any further misgivings.

