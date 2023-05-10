Legendary graphic designer Frank Kozik has died









Iconic graphic designer and artist Frank Kozik died on May 6th at the age of 61. Kozik became known for designing posters for punk bands in the 1980s, eventually commissioned by popular bands like the Beastie Boys, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Butthole Surfers, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Dinosaur Jr.

Kozik also created recognisable album artwork, such as The Melvins’ Houdini and The Offspring’s Americana. The artist designed the cover of Queens of the Stone Age’s debut album, whom he also worked with as part of his record label, Man’s Ruin Records. The company released titles by QOTSTA, Kyuss, Entombed and more.

After closing down his record label, he focused on creating boutique toys, collaborating with companies such as Kidrobot.

A statement posted to Kozik’s Instagram reads: “Frank was a man larger than himself, an icon in each genre he worked in. He dramatically changed the industry he was a part of. He was a creative force of nature. We are so beyond lucky and honored to have been part of his journey, and he will be missed beyond what words could ever express.”

“He loved his wife, his cats, classic muscle cars, mentoring others, and Disneyland. His forceful presence will be missed by all who knew him. His legacy, like all great masters, will live on through his art and our memories of him.”

