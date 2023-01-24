Grandmas House announce new EP 'Who Am I'









Grandmas House - 'Desire' 3.5

Bristol punks Grandmas House have delivered the rousing new single ‘Desire’ and announced their long-awaited next EP, Who Am I, which arrives on March 3rd via Brace Yourself Records.

An atmospheric piece, ‘Desire’ channels the gothic edge of the post-punk genre, placing a pulsating bassline at the heart of the track in a way that Siouxsie Sioux and The Chameleons would be proud of. Played by Zoë Zinsmeister, the four-string leads the charge here, dictating the flow of energy as any piece of post-punk of worth should.

For instance, the track is more languid and menacing in the verses before ramping up the passion for the chorus, which sees vocalist Yasmin Berndt deliver one of their customarily rousing performances. ‘Desire’ is another infectious addition to their rapidly expanding oeuvre, and there’s a live energy captured that contemporary bands often fail to achieve, giving Grandmas House top marks for authenticity. This quality can only stand the trio in good stead for the future as they continue to expand on their mastery of the studio.

The group explains the track’s meaning in a press release: “‘Desire’ is about meeting someone new and being immediately intrigued by them. The track focuses on the confusion surrounding infatuation and trying to keep yourself grounded at the same time.”

In addition to this new feast for the senses, Grandmas House released a monochrome video for ‘Desire’ that expands on the feeling of intrigue that can arise after meeting someone new. Directed by Oliver Mallory, it sees friends of the group, Frankie Darwin and Savannah Brown face off against each other before breaking into an intense argument.

Preceding ‘Desire’, Grandmas House already dropped the tracks ‘Body’ and ‘How Does It Feel?’ from the upcoming EP. Following the release of their punchy new single – which builds on the foundations of this previous duo of cuts – Who Am I is fast shaping up to be one of the more robust EPs of the year. Don’t miss the opportunity to catch the trio when they head out on tour across the UK in March.

