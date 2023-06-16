Grammys ban AI recordings and announce rule changes









As the rise of AI continues to permeate the music world, various artists have begun using the software as a tool to write songs. Despite the massive interest from creators, The Grammys have announced that no artificial intelligence will be eligible for the prestigious award.

In a recent announcement, the awards show discussed changing some of the rules regarding Album of The Year, stating: “Only human creators are eligible to be submitted for consideration for, nominated for, or win a GRAMMY Award. A work that contains no human authorship is not eligible in any Category”.

The Academy would go on to say that the human elements of the recording are paramount to the award eligibility, continuing, “The human authorship component of the work submitted must be meaningful and more than de minimis; such human authorship component must be relevant to the category in which such work is entered”.

Even if artists work with AI technology for their contribution to a Grammy-nominated song, they will not be eligible for the award: “The authors of any AI material incorporated into the work are not eligible to be nominees or Grammy recipients insofar as their contribution to the portion of the work that consists of such AI material is concerned”.

This comes after the music awards show also announced the mechanics behind an ‘Album of the Year’. Whereas any producer or engineer would be included amongst the nominees for a prospective candidate, the Recording Academy disclosed that the creators have to work on 20 per cent of the album to warrant a nomination.

While The Academy has disqualified any AI software from a Grammy award, they have expanded the categories included in the main ceremony. Aside from the main categories, The Grammys have also included accolades for ‘Songwriter of The Year’, ‘Best Spoken Word Poetry Album’, and ‘Best Song for Social Change’.

The latest announcement from The Recording Academy comes after Paul McCartney announced plans to make one final Beatles song using the help of AI. The Grammys are set to announce their nominations for next year’s ceremony this November.