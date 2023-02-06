Grammys 2023: Viola Davis becomes EGOT with ‘Best Audio Book’ win









The list of EGOT winners expanded last night (February 5th), when Viola Davis took home an award at the 2023 Grammys in Los Angeles. Notably, to reach EGOT status, figures need to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Davis was fully aware of her chances of becoming an EGOT before the ceremony: “There’s something in me that says that I deserve it. All of them have already won it!”

Davis took home the Grammy for ‘Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording’ for her memoir Finding Me. This completed the set, with her previously winning an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Dramatic Series for How To Get Away With Murder, Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Fences, and two Tonys. The latter duo came in the form of Featured Actress In A Play for King Hedley II and Lead Actress In A Play for Fences.

“I wrote this book to honour the six-year-old Viola,” Davis explained when accepting her latest award. “To honour her, her life, her joy, her trauma, everything. It has just been such a journey. I just EGOT! Thank you, Harper Collins, Lavaille Lavette, you epitomise sister, friend. And really, to everybody who was part of my story. And the best chapter yet, my loves: Julius, Genesis. You are my life, My joy. you are the best chapter in this book. Thank you.”

At the 2023 Grammys, Beyoncé, Adele, Kenrick Lamar and Harry Styles all led the nominations. Harry Styles’s 2022 album Harry’s House eventually won the ‘Album Of The Year’ award. Elsewhere, Beyoncé became the most decorated Grammy artist of all time, winning her 32nd award with Renaissance for the Best Dance/Electronic music album.

Elsewhere, the ceremony celebrated 50 years of hip-hop with an all-star performance by a host of greats from the genre, including LL Cool J, Queen Latifah and Busta Rhymes.

