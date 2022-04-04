Grammys 2022: Louis CK wins Best Comedy Album amid controversy









The 2022 Grammys have come and gone, offering several surprises amongst its somewhat more predictable list of winners. One of these unexpected winners was the disgraced comedian Louis CK who took home the award for Best Comedy Album.

Having stopped performing temporarily in 2017 after multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, the comedian returned in 2021 admitting to his wrongdoings.

“These stories are true,” the comedian released in a statement at the time, admitting to such crimes as masturbating in front of several female comedians and writers. “I’ve brought pain to my family, my friends, my children and their mother…the power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly,” the comedian added.

Releasing his comedy album Sincerely, Louis CK in 2020, the comedian received acclaim for his work whilst his public image remained forever tarnished.

The Grammys have come under fire from multiple columnists, accusing the awards show of double standards in their approach to stances towards the #MeToo movement.

Take a look at a list of tweets from aggravated audience members and columnists, below.

Louis CK just won a Grammy, in case you were still crying about cancel culture. — carina adly mackenzie (@cadlymack) April 3, 2022

Louis CK just won a whole ass Grammy while y’all are either calling for Will Smith’s head or crying about cancel culture. There are no consequences for white cishet men — Dr. Mia Brett (@QueenMab87) April 3, 2022

I wonder if the careers of the women comedians Louis CK forced to watch him masturbate—who were allegedly threatened by CK’s manager—have recovered from the stigma of coming forward. Louis CK’s own career seems to have bounced back very well. https://t.co/gaUkkhRDYL — Moira Donegan (@MoiraDonegan) April 4, 2022

Louis CK just won a Grammy, so I don’t want to hear any more whining about cancel culture.



Men can sexually prey on women, the victims can have their careers and confidence destroyed, it can all go public – and there will still be no real consequences. — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) April 4, 2022