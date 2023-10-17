Graham Nash sells back catalogue to Iconic Artists Group









Iconic Artists Group have purchased a “range of assets” from Graham Nash. This includes his solo work, The Hollies material plus his contributions to Crosby, Stills & Nash and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

While the details of the detail are currently undisclosed, Irving Azoff of Iconic Artists Group said in a statement: “I am thrilled to welcome Graham Nash to the iconic family, which now represents the works of all three of Crosby, Stills, and Nash”.

Azoff continued: “Graham is not only an incredible talent and true gentleman but a longtime friend as well. Back when I struck out on my own and started my first management company, Graham visited my office and came up with the name, ‘Front Line Management.’”

Nash also said: “I’m looking forward to working with the Iconic team on various projects to further the legacy of CSN’s music and my own.”

The singer-songwriter joins artists such as Cher, Joe Cocker, Dean Martin, The Beach Boys, Linda Ronstadt, David Crosby and Stephen Stills on the Iconic Artists Group roster.

Many other artists have agreed to similar deals with different publishing houses. Bruce Springsteen agreed to a $500million deal with Sony in 2021, and Bob Dylan previously sold the rights to his material to the same company.

Additionally, Sting sold up to Universal last year for a reported $300million figure. Explaining his decision, the former frontman of The Police said: “I think it’s a moment in time. We’re just getting an advance basically on what we’d earn anyway. Sometimes I get a little nervous, but then I remind myself that I’m just being paid in advance.”

He added: “I just think it was more to do with the financial industry than anything else. It was the right time for Universal, or all of these people, to buy so… there was a negotiation, obviously [laughs].”