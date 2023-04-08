Graham Nash discusses David Crosby’s cause of death









In a new interview, Graham Nash revealed the cause of death of his old CSNY bandmate, David Crosby, who passed away on January 18th.

Although Crosby’s cause of death was not made public at the time of his passing, speaking on a new episode of the Kyle Meredith With… podcast, Nash explained that Covid-19 was a critical factor. “He was rehearsing for a show to do in Los Angeles with a full band,” Nash told the host. “After three days of rehearsals, he felt a little sick. And he’d already had Covid, and he had Covid again. And so he went home and decided that he would take a nap, and he never woke up. But he died in his bed, and that is fantastic.”

Nash then jokingly admitted that many close to Crosby had been “[expecting] David to pass [since] 20 years ago.” Continuing, he added: “I mean, the fact that he made it to 81 was astonishing. But [his death] was a shock. It was kind of like an earthquake, you know? You get the initial shock and then you figure out that you survived. But these aftershocks kept coming up, and they’re diminishing in size as I go along.”

“I’m very pleased that David and I were getting closer towards the end,” he concluded. “He had a good life. I mean, what incredible music he made. He was a fantastic storyteller. I loved him dearly. In looking back at what separated us, it was just foolish stuff, really. The music is the most important part of our relationship.”