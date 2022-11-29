Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall share 'Kill Me Again'









The Waeve - 'Kill Me Again' 3

Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall make a hell of a power couple. When you have two musicians together in a romantic relationship, it’s hard for all that creative energy not to go into some kind of shared project. Coxon and Dougall are no different.

That’s how we’ve ended up with The Waeve, a new art rock project putting the best of the pair’s musical machinations together. Equal parts experimental electronica, epic cinematic grandeur, and driving guitar music, The Waeve have already gifted us with three tracks, ‘Drowning’, ‘Can I Call You’, and ‘Something Pretty’.

Today, we’re getting a third song from the duo’s new project. ‘Kill Me Again’ rests somewhere in between the lines of new wave, jazz, noise rock, and electronica. Coxon takes the lead vocal for the first verse, intoning about burning love and lunar distances as he compliments himself on tootling saxophone.

When Dougall takes over for the second verse, a more prominent smouldering sexuality comes to the fore. That’s appropriate, considering how the song’s subject matter is very hot and heavy.

“[‘Kill Me Again’] explores the feeling of non-being or the sensation of shape-shifting during intense pleasure, the battle of light to exist within the universe as it becomes increasingly influenced by dark forces,” the duo explain in a statement.“It’s a celebration of sexual agency and the power generated by the physical merging of entities, the power that brings into being and how it will overcome evil”.

Hey, whatever gets you off, I suppose. Coxon will have his hands full in 2023 with new Blur reunion dates, but The Waeve is his most pressing concern at the moment. Well, that and probably his new kid with Dougall. That’s probably important too.

Check out the video for ‘Kill Me Again’ down below.