Grace Van Dien, star of ‘Stranger Things’, claims a movie producer asked her for a threesome









Grace Van Dien, star of Stranger Things, has suggested that she will be taking a break from acting after she claimed that a movie producer tried to pressure her into having sex on a film set. Van Dien played Chrissy in the fourth season of The Duffer Brothers’ beloved sci-fi series on Netflix.

On her Twitch channel, Van Dien explained (via IndieWire), “I’ve actually turned down four movies in the last two and a half weeks. I’ve seen that some people are upset with me for turning down acting projects and deciding to stream more, but the last few projects I’ve worked on, I didn’t have the best experiences with some of the people I had to work for.

Opening up on the incident at hand, Van Dien added, “One of the last movies I did, one of the producers hired a girl that he was sleeping with, and then he had her ask me to have a threesome with them. That was my boss. I was so upset.”

It appears that streaming on Twitch is a more attractive prospect to Van Dien than acting at the moment. “When people are like, ‘How is streaming better for your mental health?’ That’s how,” she said. “I get to stay inside my home and play video games, and I don’t have my boss asking me to have sex with him.”

She claimed that working on the film was a “miserable time.” “We cried a lot on that shoot”, she added before further explaining, “That’s why I’m going to stick to streaming for a little bit, and I hope that’s not a huge wrench in your plans for me, but I’m happy here. And I’m developing my own projects, and I’m hoping that someone decides to fund them because then I can be in control of my own set, and I’m not going to ask my actors to sleep with me, so that’s cool, right?”

See more This fucking sucks.

Grace Van Dien, actress from Stranger Things and daughter of Casper Van Dien, explains why she is streaming more instead of acting pic.twitter.com/pz3tvhlmLf — Al Sikkan (@AlsikkanTV) March 9, 2023