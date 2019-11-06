An undoubted icon, Grace Jones, has been confirmed as the Curator-extraordinaire for next year’s Meltdown Festival in London. It is yet another appointment by the festival which marks it out as one of the best around right now.

The festival is held at London’s famous Southbank Centre venues and has seen some incredible artists take on the role of curator. The festival has been curated by the likes of Robert Smith, David Bowie, Morrissey, Patti Smith, David Byrne, Jarvis Cocker, and so many more.

Now the time has come for the unstoppable Grace Jones to take the reins. In a press release, Jones says, “Year after year, the festival continues to spread its colourful wings, allowing its curators to bring together an array of diverse talent not seen anywhere else. It’s about time I was asked to curate Meltdown darling, don’t you think?!”

Jones has appeared in two different Meltdown Festivals already, taking part in Jarvis Cocker’s fest in 2007 and Massive Attack’s Meltdown the following year. The festival takes place in June and runs from 12th-21st, with the lineup due to be announced early next year.

Bengi Ünsal, Southbank’s head of contemporary music, said, “There’s no denying it: Grace Jones is unlike anybody else. She was the first artist who made me feel that I could express myself, be whatever I wanted to be, and not be afraid of what the world might say.”