Is the government secretly creating killers in 'Silence of the Lambs'?









Silence of the Lambs is one of the most unsettling psychological horrors of all time. The serial killer called Buffalo Bill, who murders women to wear their skin, is nightmare fuel. Not only this, but the film gave the genre one of the scariest figures of all time – Hannibal Lecter. The serial killer who feasts upon his victims is chilling to watch. Anthony Hopkins brings the character to life in a hauntingly powerful performance.

In the film, Hannibal terrifies FBI trainee Clarice (Jodie Foster) as she engages in frequent discussions with him to find out information about Buffalo Bill. Director Jonathon Demme explores the psychology behind serial killers throughout the film, exemplified through Hannibal’s disturbing dialogue and Bill’s vicious actions.

However, fans believe an even more sinister secret is hiding within the film. After countless re-evaluations, some viewers have pieced together the theory that the FBI doesn’t want to catch serial killers to bring them to justice. Instead, it secretly aims to create them so they can be used as covert assassins for their own intentions.

The theory essentially claims Clarice is actually assigned this investigation to kickstart part of the government mind control scheme. This can be an extension of how the film’s core involves mind control, evident in the mind games Hannibal exerts on Clarice. Fans also elevate this theme by connecting it as a favourite of Jonathan Demme. The director also explored the theme in the 2004 movie The Manchurian Candidate.

So what’s the proof for this unsettling theory?

There is the argument that the FBI uses trauma-based mind control tactics to manipulate serial killers to become assassins, and Hannibal and Bill are believed to be former pupils. Hannibal was purposely used to draw Clarice into the world of a serial killer. As she is next in line, Clarice was deliberately assigned a case that would force her to converse with a murderer. This would alter her psyche to echo his.

Further evidence resides in the horrific incidents Clarice experiences during the “investigation”. These include the storage room and Lecter’s escape. Fans propose these are all orchestrated to disturb and break her mind. The authoritative agent Jack Crawford is the puppet master of this hidden scheme. He carries out the program’s intentions using trauma-based mind control techniques on Clarice to brainwash her.

In addition, fans look to the film’s visuals and symbolism to support their theory. The butterflies as a motif are argued to be symbolic of transformation and rebirth. One would assume this references Clarice’s transformation from a rookie to an experienced agent. However, the theory would re-interpret this as Clarice’s metamorphosis into a killer.

Overall, the theory has received mixed reactions among film fans. Some take it as a canon to elevate the film’s chilling tone. However, others brand it too outlandish and difficult to support using direct parts of the film.