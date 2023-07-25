Gotts Street Park share new single ‘Fuego’









British experimental trio Gotts Street Park have dropped their latest single, ‘Fuego’.

The latest track from the instrumental Leeds group is the newest preview of their upcoming full-length debut LP On The Inside, which is set to be released in October.

“’Fuego’ started as a quick jam one afternoon during our June 2022 residency at Laylow,” the band explain in a statement.

“It was super hot in London that day, and we were sweating it out in the top floor studio,” they add. “The riff came about as we were letting off steam in between writing and developing ideas with a vocalist. Josh hit on the bass riff first and it kinda flowed from there.”

Unlike past singles like ‘Everything’, ‘Favourite Kind of Girl’, and ‘Lost & Found’, there are no guest singers or special guests on ‘Fuego’. It’s just the trio jamming around a funky beat, laying down mellow rhythms and melodic lines with ease.

“When we’re in a session writing with someone, we can end up playing the same chords round and round for a few hours – and ideas like ‘Fuego’ come about when we’re letting loose and being super playful after being so restricted.”

Check out the visualiser for ‘Fuego’ down below. On The Inside is set for an October 13th release.