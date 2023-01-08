The Gorillaz song Damon Albarn called “perfect”









Few have radically reinvented themselves like Damon Albarn. After enjoying an era-defining success on the magnitude of Blur, the songwriter has developed into a bonafide auteur. The contrast between the Britpop group, and his next project, Gorillaz, couldn’t have been any starker, which allowed Albarn to explore new territory.

The group were unlike any other group on the planet because they were virtual rather than the standard definition of a band. Immediately, this created a strong sense of intrigue around Gorillaz, and thankfully, their songs had the strength to back up the interest. Starting anew following life in a huge band often ends in tears, as Liam Gallagher found out with Beady Eye after the demise of Oasis or The Stone Roses’ John Squire discovered with The Seahorses.

Cleverly, Albarn moved into an uncharted area with Gorillaz, who have always been incomparable to Blur. Furthermore, the virtual aspect of the group allowed him to focus solely on the music and not worry about the other unwanted duties which tend to come with being in a band.

Although the formation of Gorillaz seemed left-field, Albarn had wanted to experiment with hip hop, dub and electronica for many years. However, it wasn’t possible within the remit of Blur, and Albarn knew he had to spread his wings to realise his musical ambitions.

The band’s eponymous debut album was launched with the lead single, ‘Clint Eastwood’, and as far as Albarn’s concerned, it’s still the best song they’ve ever made. During a conversation with Vulture in 2020, the musician explained why he believes it’s Gorillaz’s finest moment.

Albarn said: “I mean, you don’t get more perfect than that, really. It’s just complete hybrid, weird shit. And, you know, it came from switching on the Suzuki Omnichord [a portable electronic instrument], and the first preset was the beat. That can only happen once: [you take an] electronic instrument, and the first thing you play you use, and it becomes a massive hit.”

He continued: “As a result of that, in the proceeding 20 years, I’ve bought a lot of electronic instruments hoping that eventually would happen again. I mean, maybe we just peaked early, but for me, it wasn’t peaking early because I’d already done 10 years!”

While the track is named after the legendary actor, it’s also an ode to Jamaica, where ‘Clint Eastwood’ was recorded. There’s a dancehall artist on the island whose stage name is Clint Eastwood, and Albarn felt it would be a befitting title to the track.

The Gorillaz mastermind explained during a Reddit AMA: “We were recording in Jamaica and listening to a lot of dancehall music and we imagined a cool moniker to have would be Clint Eastwood. Also I’m a great fan of the actor and of Sergio Leone and Ennio Morricone.”

Gorillaz introduced themselves impeccably with ‘Clint Eastwood’, and the track single-handedly helped Albarn to separate the identities of his two musical projects. While the weight of being the Blur frontman could have dragged him down, ‘Clint Eastwood’ put those comparisons to sleep and perfectly began Gorillaz’s extraordinary career.