Gordon Lightfoot cancels all tour dates due to “health related issues”









Legendary singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot has announced the cancellation of his planned 2023 tour due to ongoing “health related issues”.

Lightfoot was due to hit the road for a sporadic series of dates which began in April and run through until September. In total, he was due to play 18 concerts in North America. “Gordon Lightfoot announces the cancellation of his US and Canadian concert schedule for 2023,” a statement published on his behalf reads.

It continues: “The singer is currently experiencing some health related issues and is unable to confirm rescheduled dates at this time. We thank you for respecting his privacy as he continues to focus on his recovery.”

Currently, there is no timescale on when the 84-year-old will reschedule the set of concerts. The singer-songwriter was previously forced to postpone his tour in 2021 after suffering a fractured wrist shortly before he was due to begin his run of shows. At the time, his representative Victoria Lord said: “He’s doing just fine. He’s still rehearsing. They’re still working with the band but he obviously can’t play right now.”

In 2012, Lightfoot was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and also handed the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal by the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario for his contribution to the music industry.