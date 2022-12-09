Google releases a list of the most searched actors in 2022









At the end of each year, looking at Google trends is an effective way of understanding what happened over the course of the last 365 days. When it comes to the entertainment industry, this year’s Google searches were unsurprisingly dominated by Johnny Depp.

The highly publicised trial between Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard definitely captured the world’s attention, evident in their placements in the top three spots of the list released by Google. Sandwiched between Depp and Heard is Will Smith, who became infamous overnight after climbing onto the Oscars stage and slapping Chris Rock.

Smith, who recently released his latest film Emancipation, raised concerns about boycotts of his new project on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: “I completely understand. If someone is not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready. My deepest concern is my team – Antoine has done what I think is the greatest work of his entire career.”

The actor added: “The people on this team have done some of the best work of their entire careers, and my deepest hope is that my actions don’t penalise my team. At this point, that’s what I’m working for. I’m hoping that the material – the power of the film, the timeliness of the story – I’m hoping that the good that can be done would open people’s hearts at a minimum to see and recognise and support the incredible artists in and around this film.”

In addition, Julia Fox nabs the fifth spot on the list due to her association with Kanye this year. Alongside Fox, other controversial figures such as Ezra Miller emerged as the most searched actors of 2022, indicating that audiences undoubtedly prefer controversial news stories.

Check out the full list below.

Most searched actors on Google in 2022:

Johnny Depp

Will Smith

Amber Heard

Chris Rock

Julia Fox

Joseph Quinn

Jada Pinkett Smith

Ezra Miller

Miles Teller

Ashley Judd

