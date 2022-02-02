Gomez guitarist Tom Gray elected Chair of the Ivors Academy









Gomez guitarist Tom Gray is the founder of the #BrokenRecord campaign, a project which highlighted the need for better streaming revenues for artists. Now, the guitarist has been elected Chair of the Ivors Academy.

Gray was not against streaming per se, but how it was affecting the livelihoods of the musicians in question. “I love streaming,” he wrote. “I just hate the remuneration system sitting inside it. It’s a gorgeous house with lovely furniture, but with dangerously bad wiring and the estate agent seems to have set the price a bit low in search of a quick sale.”

Tom Gray has issued a statement to the general public confirming his place as the new Chair of the Ivors Academy. In his statement, Gray claimed he was “humbled” by the opportunity, feeling that the board represented something grander than the music in question.

Gray feels that Britain has a proud heritage of British music, making his place as its custodian all the greater a privilege. In his statement, Gray called the community a “joyful” one, highlighting his role within the vast network.

“Congratulations to Tom on becoming the new Chair. The reputation of the Ivors Academy as the leading advocates for songwriters and composers is growing,” he said. “Tom is one of the most vocal champions of music and we look forward to working with him in this new role.”

Songwriter and producer Crispin Hunt stepped down after five productive years in the role. Far Out readers will probably recognise Hunt as the lead singer of 1990s group Longpigs, but he has also collaborated with such heavy-weight artists as Rod Stewart, Jake Bugg, Florence and The Machine, Lana Del Ray, Ellie Goulding, Maverick Sabre and Newton Faulkner.

Gray’s group Gomez are probably best remembered for the jaunty ‘Get Myself Arrested‘, which helped to signal the end of Britpop, and the beginning of a brand new wave of British rock music. Gomez’s most recent effort, Whatever’s on Your Mind, was released in the summer of 2011. In more recent times, Gray has been focused on his campaigns and his pressures on the British government to improve conditions for musicians.

It appears the news is out.



I have been elected Chair of the @IvorsAcademy.



Hugely proud and excited.



My full statement: pic.twitter.com/jfvGrJapBs — Tom Gray #BrokenRecord (@MrTomGray) February 1, 2022