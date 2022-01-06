Golden Globes 2022 fails to secure celebrity host









Both a time for gratifying self-reflection and egotistical tummy-rubbing, the movie award season is upon us, with The Golden Globes due to kick off proceedings on January 10th, 2022. Considered the start of the major award season, The Golden Globes is also often looked down upon for its questionable integrity, with The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) frequently choosing the most popular films of the years instead of the very best.

This year will present an even more peculiar challenge as according to the HFPA, there will be no celebrity presenter, nor any audience members at all, at the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles. With the coronavirus pandemic still causing problems worldwide, the HFPA has decided to scale down the production of this year’s show, though the lack of celebrity presenters is thought to have nothing to do with the ongoing pandemic.

It is understood that no celebrities have agreed to host the show, perhaps due to the controversy that the show received after allegations of corruption and a lack of diversity among its members and voters. Such has led NBC to cancel the telecast for this year’s ceremony, whilst Kyle Bowser, senior vice president of the NAACP Hollywood Bureau has promised “transformational change” to the future running of the show, as stated on social media.

Celebrities across the world of Hollywood have long-criticised The Golden Globes for their practises, with Scarlett Johansson stating earlier this year that she was asked, “Sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment”.

Continuing, the cultural icon of Black Widow and Lost in Translation, added, “Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organisation, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole”.