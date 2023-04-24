GoFundMe launched for Royal Trux’s Neil Hagerty following felony charges









Neil Hagerty of Royal Trux has been charged with three felonies following his arrest on April 14th. The arrest occurred in Denver, CO, following an altercation where the singer allegedly injured three police officers who had responded to a welfare call on his block. Hagerty has now been charged with one count of second-degree assault of a police officer and two counts of attempting to disarm a peace officer.

According to The Denver Post, “the office alleges Hagerty ripped a badge from the officer’s uniform and used the pin on the badge to cut the officer in the neck while also trying to pull the officer’s gun from its holster.”

Following Hagerty’s charges, a GoFundMe has been set up to cover legal defence and the musician’s mental health treatment. Many fans have come forward to show support for the 57-year-old.

The GoFundMe statement reads: “Neil Hagerty, founding member of the groundbreaking band Royal Trux, was arrested after an unfortunate encounter with Denver Police on April 14th, following a welfare check. It is important to note that Neil has been struggling with mental health issues for a long time and this concerning incident highlights the urgent need for Mr. Hagerty to receive proper mental health treatment”.

Continuing, the statement adds: “Everyone involved with the Royal Trux is deeply concerned about Neil’s well-being and now his legal defense. Please help us get him to get the support and care he needs to recover and get back on track. Neil has never encountered this kind of trouble, but over the years his mental condition has intensified especially over the pandemic”.

The GoFundMe has already raised $30k of its $50k target.