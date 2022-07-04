GoFundMe launched Hüsker Dü’s Greg Norton









A GoFundMe page has been set up for Hüsker Dü’s Greg Norton in order to help raise funds for the bassist’s cancer treatment.

Norton was first diagnosed with prostate cancer at the beginning of June and has since been undergoing treatment. Friends and family of the bassist are looking for fans to help cover the costs.

A full statement read: “Unfortunately, our beloved friend Greg Norton, bass player for the legendary Hüsker Dü and UltraBomb, has just been diagnosed with prostate cancer.”

Continuing: “We can’t imagine the stress and anxiety he and his family must be going through. One thing that’s for sure, though, is that the cost of treatment in the United States is eyewatering. We want to help alleviate some of that pressure, so we’ve decided to set up a GoFundMe account to collect money for Greg to put towards his treatment.”

Concluding: “Please help us by donating what you can. Let’s get Greg treated and well, back on his feet and rocking out again in no time!”

The page is looking to raise $30,000 for a forthcoming surgery. As Norton declared himself: “My doctors at the Mayo Clinic believe I have excellent odds. But we need to get in right away and move forward with treatment and surgery.”

You can pledge to the fund by clicking here.

