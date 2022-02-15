Godspeed You! Black Emperor release debut tape in full









Canadian post-rock legends, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, have excited fans by sharing their first-ever tape in full. The band released All Lights Fucked On The Hairy Amp Drooling back in 1993, and only 33 cassette tapes were made at the time. Given only to friends, it became a cult recording for fans, who sought it out like the holy grail.

Over the years, fans had concluded that the tapes and songs were lost forever. But now, the tracks were shared across various platforms. In response to the surprise, the band have added the full tape onto their Bandcamp.

They explained: “This was a retirement letter, recorded spring/summer/fall summer of 1993. All of it by efrim, and a little bass from mauro.” All proceeds from sales are to be donated to the CJPME’s campaign providing medical oxygen to those in need on the Gaza strip. In classic Godspeed You! fashion, the band asked fans to “be gentle” when listening to their old recording.

In a recent interview with Vish Khanna for the Kreative Kontrol podcast, founding member of Godspeed You! Efrim Menuck, the main driving force behind the tape, who recorded it mostly on his own, discussed the tape reappearing online all these years later. He said there is “something really fucked up about making a cassette for 12 friends, and 30 years later it ends up on YouTube”.

Regardless, Menuck said he was happy for fans to listen to it, even if it is “not the Godspeed you know”.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor are one of the most influential bands of the last 20 years. Post-rock pioneers, they’ve released a string of critically acclaimed albums, including their 1997 debut F♯ A♯ ∞ and 2000’s Lift Your Skinny Fists Like Antennas to Heaven. They released their seventh album, G_d’s Pee at State’s End! in April 2021.

Stream, below.

<a href="https://godspeedyoublackemperor.bandcamp.com/album/all-lights-fucked-on-the-hairy-amp-drooling">all lights fucked on the hairy amp drooling by Godspeed You! Black Emperor</a>