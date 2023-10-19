Goat tell us the six albums that have influenced them the most









The weird world of Goat is open for visitors once more with their mellowed new album, Medicine. A swirling meditation of sounds from the technicoloured side of surreality, the album once again embalms you with a distinct essence of Goat. The band may have turned towards woozier tones, telling us, ”it would be ridiculous to try and make another World Music,” but despite the marked difference, they still make music unlike anyone else.

From the masks to the wavering racket they create, the Swedish outfit has a mystic degree of anonymity. However, that does not mean that they are without influence. Instead, the band effectively chuck these onto a canvas, harnessing the ideas and inspirations of each individual member rather than conflating a preordained blend.

This comes naturally to the band, as their chosen unmasked representative, Fluffan, explains to me: “I can honestly say that I have hardly thought about this. The way we write or how to go about it, I mean, since so many people are involved, it’s rather easy to experiment with sounds and influences. People, myself included, tend not to want their favourite bands to change ever. At the same time, I would say it’s absolutely necessary to change both as a human being and as a musician.”

So, to delve into the specifics of the stands that linger in the welter of their communal magic, we asked them to cite a handful of records that have had a huge bearing on their work and explain how. They returned with six, which indicates just how enthused they are with the medicine of music. And as a treat, we’ve even wrapped these up in a playlist at the foot of the piece.

First up is the 1967 classic from Jimi Hendrix, Are You Influenced? a debut album that is arguably the greatest of all time. “This is where everything starts and ends,” affirms the group. “Perfection. Best drums, bass, guitar. The sound is unbelievable. They were only kids. I still can’t believe what I hear when I listen to this.”

It’s not all rock and roll though. A band as eclectic as Goat were always likely to delve into the stranger side of music, and jazz is the first port of call, picking John Coltrane’s masterpiece OM. “The spiritual maestro. God himself, talking through the saxophone in a demanding, harsh and insisting but loving voice,” says Fluffan of the record.

The final three entries are fro the 1980s, with The Scientist 1981 LP Scientific Dub*called “essential listening,” before giving extra praise to The Shitlickers’ 1982 record Spräckta Snutskallar (translated to: Cracked Cop Skulls) “Maybe the best Swedish 7” release ever? Did you know that it was all recorded on Hendrix’s old gear? Pretty cool.”

Picking Edward Furlong’s 1992 album Hold On Tight and Don Johnson’s Heartbeat, Fluffans concludes the two discs are “Two of the most important albums for the psychedelic traveller. Bon voyage!”

The six albums that influence Goat:

Jimi Hendrix – Are You Experienced? (1967)

John Coltrane – OM (1968)

The Scientist – Scientific Dub (1981)

The Shitlickers – Spräckta Snutskallar (1982)

Edward Furlong – Hold On Tight (1992)

Don Johnson – Heartbeat (1986)