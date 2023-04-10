Glen Matlock feels “shafted” by Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols series ‘Pistol’









In 2022, Danny Boyle shared the miniseries Pistol, which followed British punk icons the Sex Pistols as they rose to fame. Based on guitarist Steve Jones’ memoir, Lonely Boy: Tales From A Sex Pistol, the show received mixed reviews following its debut on Hulu.

The show starred Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Toby Wallace as Jones, and a host of well-known faces in supporting roles, including Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Maisie Williams and Talulah Riley.

However, Glen Matlock, who left the band while recording their only studio album, Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols, has spoken out against the show in a recent interview with The Metal Voice. The bassist claimed that he is “very disappointed in it, actually, considering I had meetings with Danny Boyle about it”.

He added, “I’m not disappointed that it came out, and I thought it was important that it went ahead because it was based on Steve’s story and take on things. And he was the guy that formed the band — not John [Lydon], Steve. John was the last one in the band… But my portrayal, and particularly my leaving the band — I left the band; I was not sacked. That whole episode where Steve sacked [me] is just bollocks.”

Matlock continued: “I just think it should have been more truthful. And I think the real story is more gritty. And I met Danny Boyle again in Los Angeles after it had come out, and I had [attended] a private screening. [He said], ‘Hey, Glen, how are you doing?’. [ I said], ‘Danny, you’re a cunt.’ So he knows where I’m coming from on it.”

He added: “At the beginning, I had some meetings with Danny in particular and the production team. And I thought it had all been ironed out. But then I was ignored. So, I’m not happy. I feel shafted.”

He also explained that he was “embarrassed” when he watched the show with his son, who told his father, “you and Paul just come across like two-dimensional characters.”