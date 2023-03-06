Glastonbury renames John Peel Stage: “It’s been an honour to use his name”









Glastonbury has decided to rename the John Peel Stage ahead of this year’s festival. The venue, originally known as the New Bands Tent, was rebranded in honour of the famed Radio 1 DJ following his death that same year.

For decades, the tent has been an important platform for rising stars. However, in a new interview with The Guardian, organiser Emily Eavis explained that the name must be changed. From 2023 onwards it will be known as “Woodsies”. An all-new family area featuring a central campsite will carry the same name. “We’ve had 20 years of John Peel and it’s been an honour to use his name,” Eavis said.

The change comes after a petition was launched in which Glastonbury fans urged organisers to reconsider the venue name in light of John Peel’s marriage to a 15-year-old girl when he was 25.

The marriage occurred in Texas in 1965 and was legal at the time. However, the Change.org petition, which has registered over 1,800 signatures since its launch, argues that the marriage was an example of misconduct. Eavis has explained that the name change was not in response to the petition. “I haven’t got involved in that because it’s not our area,” she said. “We’ve had a really good relationship with the Peel family and everyone’s on board.”

According to Eavis, the decision is part of a festival-wide move to rename the stages after their locations. These include West Holts, Silver Hayes, The Park and William’s Green.

This year’s Glastonbury lineup includes the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, Elton John, Lana Del Rey, Lewis Capaldi and Lizzo. The summer festival will take place between June 21st and June 25th. Tickets went on sale last November and sold out in under an hour.