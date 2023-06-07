Glastonbury organisers ask concertgoers not to bring disposable vapes









It’s the leadup to the Glastonbury Festival, and the roster is set to include fans from all walks of life, with headlining performances from acts like Guns N’ Roses, Lizzo and Arctic Monkeys. As a precaution before its start on June 21st, fans are being asked not to bring any of their disposable vapes to the festival grounds.

The recent packing list created by the festival has set ahead guidelines that encourage fans not to bring disposable vapes, saying (via Glastonbury), “They pollute the environment and can be hazardous at waste centres”. Among some of the other things not to bring include any knives, disposable wipes and anything made of glass.

One of the other major chemicals forbidden from the festival grounds is nitrous oxide, with the list elaborating, “It is very dangerous to inhale nitrous oxide directly from the canister and if you take too much nitrous oxide you risk falling unconscious and/or suffocating from the lack of oxygen”.

Certain precautions are also being put in place for anyone who doesn’t go by the rules, including any unauthorised taping of the performances and any concertgoer getting evicted from the grounds if they set off any fireworks. Some of the necessary packaging described include any contraceptives, medical information and toilet rolls.

The list of what to pack also comes with a precaution that any concertgoers will be searched prior to entering the festival for any disapproved items. If found with any of the aforementioned items, the concertgoers could face eviction from the festival, and the confiscated items will not be returned.

In light of taping devices, the festival also has detailed a crackdown on any drones interfering with the show, explaining that any drone filming on the site is “not allowed on site before, during or after the Festival – and is prohibited by law. We have a working site and the safety of our audience, crew and staff is paramount”.

Ahead of the performance, headliner Elton John discussed being intimidated about performing at the festival, having never been asked to play before. This comes as John is winding down from touring life on his farewell tour. The festival will begin on June 21st and run until the 26th.