Glastonbury has already booked a female headliner for 2024









Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has confirmed the festival have already booked one female headliner for 2024, after booking all-male headliners this year.

The event has faced mass criticism for the line-up, which will feature headline performances from Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, and Elton John. As revealed by Eavis in an interview with The Guardian, Guns N’ Roses were booked as a replacement after a previously confirmed female headliner “changed her touring plans”.

To make up for the unbalanced line-up, Eavis is plotting for Glastonbury to boast two female headliners in 2024; one artist has already been booked. In the same conversation, she also revealed to The Guardian how the festival was “close” to confirming the booking of a second female musician to top the bill.

Eavis believes the issue is industry-wide and labelled it a “pipeline problem”. She said: “We’re trying our best, so the pipeline needs to be developed. This starts way back with the record companies, radio. I can shout as loud as I like, but we need to get everyone on board.”

Lana Del Rey is scheduled to headline The Other Stage at the festival, and sarcastically commented on Glastonbury’s official post on Instagram. “Thanks for announcing that I was headlining the other stage. Thumbs up,” she commented.

On her private Instagram account, Del Rey shared a photo of the line-up and captioned the post: “Well, I’m actually headlining the 2nd stage. But since there was no consideration for announcing that we’ll see.”

In an opinion piece, Far Out’s Aimee Ferrier wrote: “The problems are deep-rooted, yet Glastonbury is in a prime position to become an example for change. The impact of seeing successful women at the top of lineups for other young and hopeful female artists cannot be understated.”

Watch footage of Billie Eilish’s euphoric headline set at Glastonbury from last year.