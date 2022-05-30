Glastonbury Festival reveals full line-up and set times









Following a two year hiatus, Glastonbury is coming back with one of its most interesting lineups to date. Former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney will perform at the event, as will fellow pop alumnus Diana Ross, although the younger generations will be ably represented by Billie Eilish, who recently performed the vocal to ‘No Time To Die’, for which she won an Academy Award.

The three musicians will be performing on the Pyramid Stage, as will Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Kendrick Lamar, Crowded House and Herbie Hancock. The West Holts Stage will hold a more esoteric setlist, including Little Simz, Seun Kuti & Egypt and Yves Tumor.

Scottish rockers Primal Scream will be performing at the John Peel Stage, an avenue that will also include Phoebe Bridgers and Charli XCX. Punk luminaries The Damned will be performing at the Avalon Stage, a venue that will also boast Imelda May.

Billy Bragg will perform at the Left Field, and Dylan John Thomas will follow the guitar player. Fatboy Slim will entertain a very different type of audience at Sonic, while the interestingly titled Joey From Friends will play there on Saturday night. The event will take place from June 22nd, until June 26th.

“We’re going to run a really brilliant show this year, and it’s going to be the best show ever I’m quite sure,” founder Michael Eavis openly declared. “People are so excited to come back… they’re really looking forward to coming back… it’s going to be quite the exceptional event.”

It remains to be seen what artist will be seen as the standout. The general consensus is that Stormzy stole the show in 2019, polishing a setlist that exhibited the fire, fury and general anger at the way working-class British people were being treated by the Conservative government.

Tickets for the festival have been sold out for months, as attendees with tickets from 2020 were offered the chance to transfer them for the upcoming festival. The festival will also boast a selection of interesting and far-reaching eateries that will cater to the guests.

View the full set times, here.

The full Glastonbury 2022 line-up is here – with set times! https://t.co/hti9m2U4yk pic.twitter.com/2MHgwzsKyO — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) May 30, 2022