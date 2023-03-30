Glastonbury Festival announces Emerging Talent finalists









The Glastonbury Festival have announced the nine finalists for The Emerging Talent Contest. The contest is supported by PRS for Music, and select the winning acts to headline their own stage at Glastonbury along with a monetary prize given out by PRS.

The acts moving on to the finals include Cordelia Gartside, EVA, FFSYTHO?!, Naomi Kimpenu, N’famady Kouyaté, Prima Queen, The Love Buzz and VLURE. These acts were selected from thousands of artists, which was refined down to 30 by some of the biggest music writers in the UK.

This is also the first time in the contest’s history that it will include nine finalists. Ezra Williams had been one of the previous year’s finalists but had to pull out of the competition due to illness at the last minute.

In addition to headlining their own stage at Glastonbury, the winner will be awarded the £5,000 PRS Talent Development Prize. This is designed to help artists hone their songwriting and take their music and performance to the next level.

Past winners included last year’s Lewis McLaughin and Declan McKenna. Two runners-up will also be given a £2,500 prize as well.

The biggest names coming to Glastonbury this year also include Lana Del Rey, Elton John, and Arctic Monkeys. The finals for the competition will be held on April 29th, 2023 and is by invite-only.