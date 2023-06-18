Glastonbury Festival 2023: The complete TV broadcast schedule









After a few years in the doldrums due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Glastonbury Festival returned last year with some of the biggest names in music gracing the hallowed festival grounds. As the summer is dawning, the festival will do it again with some of the biggest names in music donning the stage.

Over decades of music history, Glastonbury has been known as one of the premiere music festivals in the UK, featuring some of the biggest names in music either playing their first massive gigs or rising to the top of the music world. From rock acts like Foo Fighters to some of the biggest names in hip-hop like Kendrick Lamar, the festival has incorporated a varied selection of music throughout its decades.

The latest lineup is set to be just as legendary, with rock titans Arctic Monkeys performing alongside acts such as hip-hop powerhouse Lizzo and the reunited version of hair metal legends Guns N’ Roses. Although the festival is expected to be rainy at the start, most of the week is set to be a sunny affair perfect for the thousands of fans camping out on the grounds.

As fans prepare to make their musical pilgrimage, just as many fans will be catching the various performances being broadcasted around the world as well. With the festival nearly a week away, this is a quick glimpse of what to expect from those checking out the performances at home.

Glastonbury Festival TV guide:

Arctic Monkeys

The Sheffield powerhouse Arctic Monkeys are set to make their grand return to Glastonbury on Friday, the third time they have headlined since first gracing the Pyramid Stage in 2007. The band are coming from their promoting last year’s The Car. The band have also taken to including songs from their older albums, including a rare inclusion of ‘Mardy Bum’ as of late.

Among some of the other acts on the Pyramid Stage, that day include Royal Blood, Young Fathers and the ‘70s rock act Sparks. The band’s performance is set to air on Friday, June 23rd, at 10:30pm on BBC One.

Guns N’ Roses

After having their first smash album, Appetite for Destruction, back in 1987, 2023 marks the first year that Guns N’ Roses will be playing on the Glastonbury stage. The ‘World’s Most Dangerous Band’ is also reformed with original members Slash and Duff McKagan following a lengthy feud and split between them and frontman Axl Rose.

While the band have not released any new music outside of a handful of songs, fans will be preparing for some of the staples from their catalogue, like ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ and ‘November Rain’. Their performance is scheduled for Saturday, June 24th, at 10pm on BBC Two alongside other headliners such as Christine and the Queens and Fatboy Slim.

Lizzo

For all of the familiar faces in the rock world, the Glastonbury Festival will be served a healthy dose of R&B during Lizzo’s performances. Following her latest album, Special, the singer/rapper/flautist has been blowing up with retro-flavoured singles like ‘About Damn Time’ and ‘Good As Hell’.

The broadcast of her performance is set to be split between her and pop singer Lewis Capaldi, who is coming off the release of his album, Broken By Desire to be Heavenly Sent. This performance will be aired on Saturday, June 24th, at 9pm on BBC One.

Elton John

Despite his living legend status, this festival marks the first time Elton John has headlined Glastonbury. While ‘Rocketman’ does admit to feeling intimidated by headlining the festival, fans can expect a strong lineup of classics as John puts a bow on what is set to be his final concert tour.

Judging from the past few legs of his US tour, John taking his final bows is set to be a spectacle, including a recreation of the cover photo for his classic double album Goodbye Yellow Brick Road. John’s performance is set to go live on BBC One on Sunday, June 25th, at 9pm.

Complete Broadcast Schedule:

Sunday, June 18th

We Love Glastonbury (10pm BBC Two)

Glastonbury: 50 Years and Counting (10:30pm, BBC Two)

Monday, June 19th

Artist in Residence: Manic Street Preachers (9pm, BBC Radio 6 Music)

Glastonbury Anthems 1997-2005 (10:05, BBC Two)

Tuesday, June 20th

6 Music Artist Collection: Arctic Monkeys (12am, BBC Radio 6 Music)

Glastonbury Anthems 2007-2013 (10pm, BBC Two)

Wednesday, June 21st

Lauren Laverne (7:30am, BBC Radio 6 Music)

Glastonbury Anthems 2014-2022 (10pm, BBC Two)

Thursday, June 22nd

Lauren Laverne (7:30am, BBC Radio 6 Music)

Steve Lamacq (4pm, BBC Radio 6 Music)

Glastonbury 2023 (10pm, BBC Two)

Friday, June 23rd

The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show (7am, BBC Radio 2)

Woman’s Hour (10am, BBC Radio 4)

Lauren Laverne (10:30 am, BBC Radio 6 Music)

Huw Stephens (6pm, BBC Radio 6 Music)

The One Show at Glastonbury (7pm, BBC One)

Texas, Gabriels and The Lightning Seeds (7:30pm, BBC Two)

Carly Rae Jepsen and Maisie Peters (7:30, BBC Three)

Royal Blood, Warpaint, Sparks, Young Fathers (9pm, BBC Two)

Fred Again (9pm, BBC Three)

Digga D and Shy Girl (10pm, BBC Three)

Arctic Monkeys (10:30pm, BBC One)

Wizkid and Stefflon Don (11pm, BBC Three)

Saturday, June 24th

Elton John at the BBC (1am, BBC Radio 2)

Tracks of My Years, Elton John Special (1am, BBC Radio 2)

Craig Charles (10am, BBC Radio 6 Music)

Dermot O’Leary (3pm, BBC Radio 2)

Raye, Jacob Collier, Max Richter and Rick Astley (5pm, BBC Two)

Tom Grennan and Aitch (7pm, BBC Three)

Tom Ravenscroft and Deb Grant (7pm, BBC Radio 6 Music)

Jacob Collier (8pm, BBC Four)

Lewis Capaldi and Lizzo (9pm, BBC One)

Manic Street Preachers and Leftfield (9pm, BBC Four)

Guns N’ Roses, Fatboy Slim and Christine and the Queens (10pm, BBC Two)

Fatboy Slim (11pm, BBC Four)

Sunday, June 25th

Central Cee and Loyle Carner (12:15am, BBC Three)

Cerys Matthews (10am, BBC Radio 6 Music)

Rick Astley and Blondie (5pm, BBC Two)

Jo Whiley (5pm, BBC Radio 2)

Yusuf/Cat Steven and Becky Hilly (6pm, BBC Two)

The Chicks and Dermot Kennedy (7pm, BBC Four)

OJ Borg (8pm, BBC Radio 2)

Steve Lamacq (8pm, BBC Radio 6 Music)

Elton John (9pm, BBC One)

Barrington Levy and Candi Staton (9pm, BBC Four)

Queens of The Stone Age and The War on Drugs (10pm, BBC Four)

Phoenix and Rudimental (11:05, BBC Two)