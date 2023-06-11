Glastonbury’s Arcadia stage will run entirely on renewable energy









The Arcadia stage at Glastonbury will run solely on renewable energy at this year’s iteration of the iconic festival, where the likes of The Chemical Brothers, Skepta and Floating Points will play.

The founder of the stage, Bertie Cole, recently told DJ Mag, “With the current infrastructure that festivals run on it was clear one of the more efficient ways it could be done is by using a waste fuel to power all those bits of machinery.”

He added, “But until quite recently, a lot of the biofuels that were available didn’t really have the provenance of components, like some of them had palm oils etc. that [we] wouldn’t want to encourage the use of, whereas it’s got to the point now where we can proudly put our name to it.”

Cole admitted that the Arcadia initiative have been researching the kinds of fuels that could power the stage without magazine the environment and noted that there is one clear best kind of energy.

“There is a HVO fuel now which is made from recycled chip fat and cooking oil,” he said. “And it’s refined down to a degree where it can be used in a normal diesel engine.

“So, what that allows you to do is actually run your normal generators and machinery from a fuel which has been salvaged from a waste product,” Cole added. “So rather than using virgin minerals and things that haven’t been extracted yet.”

The Arcadia founder then said, “You can use things that have been grown and then burnt and used for cooking and other things like that, and then give it another use by using it to power things.”