Glastonbury 2023: Watch Elton John perform ‘Pinball Wizard’









As part of his headline performance at Glastonbury Festival, Elton John delivered a powerhouse performance of ‘Pinball Wizard’ to open proceedings.

Elton’s performance at Glastonbury is an extremely poignant one, given that the Rocketman is saying goodbye to the UK as Worthy Farm marks his final show in Britain before retirement.

Reflecting on his decision to retire, Elton, 76, said: “I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career … This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows.”

‘Pinball Wizard’ was famously written by The Who’s Pete Townshend and featured on their 1969 rock opera album Tommy. However, Elton took the song in a different direction when it was covered by the Rocketman as part of Ken Russell’s 1975 film adaptation of Tommy.

The track itself is built around an old symphonic piece that Townshend discovered around the time of recording, as he told Guitar World back in 2005: “The chordal structure for the intro was inspired by [English Baroque composer] Henry Purcell, who did this very short piece called ‘Symphony Upon One Note.’”

“It’s a very plaintive piece, almost like the [20th-century U.S. composer] Samuel Barber composition ‘Adagio for Strings’,” Townshend explained, adding: “Only the Purcell piece was written in 1600 or something. A single bowed note runs throughout that whole piece”.

“I found that a stunning thing to call upon while I was in the process of writing ‘Pinball Wizard.’ I analysed every single chord,” Townshend concludes, “And found ways to play them on guitar.”

Watch Elton John play ‘Pinball Wizard’ at Glastonbury 2023 below.

See more Elton John opens his headline set at Glastonbury with 'Pinball Wizard' 🧙‍♂️#Glastonbury #Glastonbury23 #EltonJohn pic.twitter.com/8s4bfywhYt — Far Out #Glastonbury23 updates (@FarOutMag) June 25, 2023