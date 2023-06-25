Glastonbury 2023: Watch Elton John perform ‘I’m Still Standing’￼









As part of his headline performance at Glastonbury Festival, Elton John delivered a mindblowing rendition of his classic hit ‘I’m Still Standing’.

In a mesmerising display of his own unique charm, John took the stage at the much-anticipated performance. With his unmistakable voice and dazzling piano skills, Sir Elton enthralled the immense crowd gathered at Worthy Farm, transporting fans on a nostalgic journey through his extensive repertoire.

Elton’s performance at Glastonbury is an extremely emotional one, given that the singer bids farewell to the UK as Worthy Farm marks his final show in Britain before retirement.

Reflecting on his decision to retire, Elton, 76, said: “I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career … This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows.”

‘I’m Still Standing’ is one of John’s most enduring anthems and was met with triumphant applause by the Glastonbury crowd. Released in 1983, the song was written by John alongside his long-time partner in crime, Bernie Taupin, and featured on the famed album, Too Low for Zero.

The track’s popularity has only grown over time, becoming a symbol of empowerment for individuals worldwide. With John’s performance at Glastonbury, the infectious energy captivated and engaged one of the largest audiences at the Pyramid Stage for years.

Watch Elton John play ‘I’m Still Standing’ at Glastonbury 2023 below.

See more Elton John performing 'I'm Still Standing’ live on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury! 🔺 #Glastonbury #Glastonbury23 #EltonJohn pic.twitter.com/LErjon3deZ — Far Out #Glastonbury23 updates (@FarOutMag) June 25, 2023