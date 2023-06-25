Glastonbury 2023: Watch Elton John perform ‘Candle In The Wind’









As part of his headline performance at Glastonbury Festival, Elton John delivered a powerhouse performance of his classic track, ‘Candle In The Wind’.

Elton’s performance at Glastonbury is an extremely emotional one, given that the singer bids farewell to the UK as Worthy Farm marks his final show in Britain before retirement.

Reflecting on his decision to retire, Elton, 76, said: “I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career … This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows.”

‘Candle In The Wind’, originally written by Elton John and Bernie Taupin for the seminal album Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, was created in honour of Marilyn Monroe, who had died 11 years prior. The song would then go on to gather greater cultural significance when Elton John dedicated a performance of the track to Princess Diana following her death in 1997.

Bernie Taupin said the song is about “the idea of fame or youth or somebody being cut short in the prime of their life. The song could have been about James Dean, it could have been about Montgomery Clift, it could have been about Jim Morrison … how we glamorise death, how we immortalise people”. It is just another piece of masterful writing between Taupin and John as they capture the glamourous tragedy of a life wasted.

Watch Elton John play ‘Candle In The Wind’ at Glastonbury 2023 below.