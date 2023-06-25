Glastonbury 2023: Watch Elton John dedicate ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’ to George Michael









As part of his headline performance at Glastonbury Festival, Elton John delivered an emotional tribute to his late friend George Michael, playing ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’ in his honour.

Elton’s performance at Glastonbury is an extremely emotional one, given that the singer bids farewell to the UK as Worthy Farm marks his final show in Britain before retirement.

Reflecting on his decision to retire, Elton, 76, said: “I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career … This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows.”

‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’, famously originally written by John and songwriter Bernie Taupin, ties the Rocketman to George Michael after the two musicians duetted on the song in 1991 before going on to deliver a monumental live performance of the track for the Live Aid concert in 1985.

“One of Britain’s most fantastic singers, songwriters, artists, was George Michael,” Elton said on stage at Glastonbury.

“He was my friend, an inspiration,” he told the crowd, ”and today would have been his 60th birthday – I want to dedicate this song to his memory, and all the music he left us with, which is so gorgeous.”

See the emotional performance below.

See more Elton John performing 'Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me ’ live on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury in tribute to George Michael ❤️#Glastonbury #Glastonbury23 #EltonJohn pic.twitter.com/3GHwKoiPZw — Far Out #Glastonbury23 updates (@FarOutMag) June 25, 2023