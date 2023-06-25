Glastonbury 2023: Watch Elton John bring out special guest Stephen Sanchez









During his headline performance at Glastonbury Festival, Elton John was joined by Stephen Sanchez on stage to give a rendition of his own original song ‘Until I Found You’.

Sanchez, a relatively unknown American singer-songwriter based in Nashville, seized his moment on the Pyramid Stage and offered a slightly over-the-top speech to the crowd, thanking Elton for being his hero.

Not only is this a monumental moment for Sanchez, but for Elton John too. The headline set at Worthy Farm is significant for two reasons. Not only is the performance billed as Elton’s final-ever show in the UK, but his first performance at the world’s most famous festival.

Reflecting on his decision to retire, Elton, 76, previously said: “I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career”.

John added: “This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows.”

While much has been made of potential special guest appearances, John went against the grain, including Sanchez along with Gabriels singer Jacob Lusk.

Watch Elton John bring out Stephen Sanchez at Glastonbury 2023 below.

