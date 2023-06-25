Glastonbury 2023: Watch Elton John bring out Rina Sawayama for ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’￼









During his headline performance at Glastonbury Festival, Elton John brought out Rina Sawayama for a heartwarming rendition of ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’.

In a tremendously joyous and emotional night for Elton John, after completing ten shows at London’s O2 Arena, the headline set at Worthy Farm marks his final UK show before retirement.

Reflecting on his decision to retire, Elton, 76, said: “I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career … This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows.”

It was a promise the singer made good on. During his headline set at Glastonbury, John surprised the crowd when he brought out Sawayama to perform a classic rendition of ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’, taking the role of Kiki Dee from the original.

While much has been made of potential special guest appearances, John went against the grain, with Sawayama arriving after Stephen Sanchez, Gabriels singer Jacob Lusk, and The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers.

Before his historic Glastonbury headline set, John also spoke to BBC Radio 2, revealing that he’d never been asked to perform at the Somerset event until the 2023 edition. “It’s too many people for me,” he said of festivals in general. “I don’t like crowds. I have played festivals and I’ve really enjoyed them. But of course, Glastonbury is the crème de la crème.”

He continued: “To be honest with you, it’s the first time I’ve been asked to play it, I haven’t turned it down before. But it’s just come at the right time. I’m a great believer in serendipity and fate, and this is the most wonderful way to sign off in England and Great Britain.”

Watch Elton John bring out ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ at Glastonbury 2023 below.

See more Elton John performing 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart’ live at Glastonbury with Rina Sawayama 🔥#Glastonbury #Glastonbury23 #EltonJohn pic.twitter.com/49TJkHGKmO — Far Out #Glastonbury23 updates (@FarOutMag) June 25, 2023