Glastonbury 2023: Watch Cat Stevens perform ‘Father and Son’









During his legends slot at Glastonbury Festival, Yusuf Islam, known by his stage name of Cat Stevens, performed ‘Father and Son’.

Taking to the Pyramid Stage at 15:15, Stevens performed a career-spanning set, and at one point, he delivered a rendition of the 1970s hit ‘Father and Son’ to widespread applause. Playing on his acoustic guitar, the song was well received, as the crowd sang along to the famous chorus.

Earlier in his set, after playing 1970’s ‘Moonshadow’, Stevens briefly looked back on his journey to the Pyramid Stage. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play on Glastonbury Festival’s “great Pyramid Stage”.

He told the crowd: “Wow. Thank you, wow. Incredible. I’m just… I’m just thinking, going back to the first time I ever nervously walked up to the microphone in a small folk club in Soho in 1965, and now walking on the great Pyramid Stage of Glastonbury. What a journey. Ok, so now that you know I was around in the ’60s, we will now look back at a little medley of those kooky times”.

After playing ‘Tea for Tillerman’, Stevens discussed the 75th year of the NHS, saying: “Now, this is the 75th year of (the) NHS, and I must say. I’m one of the lucky ones, you know, it was like it was born only a few months before I was born. And so I’ve got to say, to you, a big thank you, and I think everybody here can join in, to all the doctors and all the nurses and everyone who serves the people and the good health of this country, please say a big thank you. Thank you.”

Elsewhere, earlier today, Stevens spoke to Reverend Kate Bottley and Jason Mohammed on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds’ Good Morning Sunday. He said he was “looking forward” to his Pyramid Stage performance “greatly”.

Watch Cat Stevens perform ‘Father and Son’ at Glastonbury 2023 below.